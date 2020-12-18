Mostly cloudy today with a few stray morning showers and becoming a little breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-low 40s, low 40s-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
A warm front moving through the region is currently producing some scattered light showers and sprinkles. These will end at the front moves north of the area. A little break this afternoon and early evening, but that will not last for long as another cold front approaches the coast. This front will produce more mountain snow and a few scattered showers late this evening and early Saturday morning. Weak ridging Saturday should keep up mainly dry, breezy and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40-mid 50s.
Breezy to windy conditions develop late Saturday evening/night-Sunday with a much stronger system moving into the Pacific Northwest. Several concerns exist with this system... First, we may need a Wind Advisory Sunday with gusts 35-45 mph. Second, rising snow levels with heavy rain (3-5") in the Cascades and Blues could lead to rising water levels. We will need to keep a close eye on rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the mountains for potential flooding. Finally, we could be dodging rain showers throughout the day on Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
A third system arrives Monday with more showers and breezy winds, highs in the 40s. Windy and dry Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. The ridge will continue to build into the region Wednesday through Christmas morning. Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog on Christmas Eve and Day, highs in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s. Long range models are hinting at a weather system Christmas night-Saturday morning with a little snow or a few flurries... Stay Tuned!