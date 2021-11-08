Partly to mostly sunny today with increasing clouds late this evening. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
An active weather pattern is on tap through this weekend. The first Pacific front will arrive tonight-tomorrow with wind, rain and mountain snow. The with a warm front will begin lifting across the region overnight-tomorrow morning. This warm front will bring light to moderate rain across the viewing area between 2:00-7:00 AM. Note: There is a slight possibility for a few snowflakes mixing with the rain in the Kittitas Valley, but I'm not expecting any accumulation. Accumulating snow will be confined in the mountains above 3,000 ft.
Gusty winds will develop after 7-8 pm tonight as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the approaching system.
High Wind Warning - Blues... 7pm Tonight-10am Tuesday
- Winds: S 30-40 mph
- Gusts: 65 mph
- Down tree limbs
- Possible power outages
- Difficult driving, especially for high profile vehicles
Wind Advisory - Foothills (Walla Walla-Pendleton)... 7pm Tonight-10am Tuesday
- Wind: S 25-35 mph
- Gusts: 50 mph
- Spotty power outages
Breezy-Windy - Columbia Basin, Yakima/Kittitas Valley... Tonight-Tuesday Morning
- Wind: SW 15-20 mph
- Gusts: 25-35 mph
- Strongest gusts in the Yakima Valley (this area may need to be upgraded to an advisory if model trends continue to increase today)
Let's talk snow... The Cascades will receive a one, two punch with a warm front overnight, followed a cold Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will fall in the higher passes above 3,500 ft.
Winter Storm Watch - Cascades... 10pm Tonight-Tomorrow Night
- White and Stevens Pass: 4-10"
- Snoqualmie: 2-7" (will likely have a rain/snow mix at times)
- Locally 16" especially for higher elevations like Paradise and tops of ski resorts
- Expect delays, chains and traction tires
- Check pass reports
Blues - No Winter Advisory, Watches, Warnings... But light mountain snow is expected Tuesday
- 2-4" mainly above 4,000 ft
- Check pass reports
We should begin to dry out and see decreasing winds Tuesday afternoon/evening. Brief high pressure will move overhead Wednesday for quiet weather. This will be followed by a fast-moving upper-level disturbance Wednesday night-early Thursdsay morning with a few rain showers east of the Cascades. A stronger front quickly pushes into the Pacific Northwest late Thursday-Friday with another good chance for lowland rain and mountain snow with the snow level rising above 5,000 ft. Highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 30s-low 40s.
At this time the weekend looks dry and a little breezy with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.