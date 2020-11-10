Partly sunny and breezy this morning with mountain snow showers. Becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for a few stray showers after 3-4 pm. Showers end early tonight with clearing skies. Mountain snow showers ending by 4 am Wednesday. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s-50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Veterans Day looks nice as we will be in between systems with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s. A strong westerly jet stream will send a series of weather systems into the Pacific Northwest every 24-36 hours. The next one arrives Thursday afternoon/evening bringing rain to the lowlands and more mountain snow. There is a slight possibility for a little rain/snow mix Thursday night in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, but I'm not expecting any accumulation. This system pushes east Friday morning, but don't expect a big break. Highs in the low-mid 40s.
A much stronger front system arrives late Friday evening with gusty winds, heavy Cascades snow and rain developing late Friday evening/night-early Saturday morning. The southerly flow will cause snow levels to climb, so expect snow to stay in the mountains. Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. The pressure gradient intensifies Saturday as a strong low-pressure center tracks across southern British Columbia. This will result in the potential for damaging winds Saturday, 40-50 mph (perhaps even stronger). We will need to watch this closely as advisories or warnings may be needed. Winds will decrease overnight Saturday-early Sunday morning. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Sunday starts off with sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds as another weather system pushes onshore. This system will bring more mountain snow and lowland rain Sunday night-Monday. We could see a brief period (Sunday night-early Monday morning) of rain/snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys... No Accumulation. Rain at times Monday and a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.