Mostly clear and chilly tonight lows in the low to mid 30s, with light winds in the Columbia Basin, Breezy winds in the Yakima Valley and strong gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley. Mostly sunny Friday winds increasing in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak system moves in from the coast Friday night-Saturday bringing breezy/windy conditions to the lower elevations and rain/snow showers to the mountains. Increasing clouds Sunday as a strong system approaches we could see 1-2ft. Of snow in the Cascades and a chance of strong damaging winds 35-55 mph in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys as well as the Columbia Basin. This system will likely bring scattered showers Monday-Tuesday. The next warming trend will begin Wednesday and we should be back to the 70s on Thursday.
Wind Wind and More Wind...
