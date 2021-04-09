Partly cloudy and breezy tonight in the Columbia Basin & Yakima Valley winds 15 to 20 mph gusts up to 25 mph overnight lows in the mid 30’s to low 40’s. Tomorrow sunny and strong gusty winds move back in blowing 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and patchy blowing dust. Sunday funday looking GREAT lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and calmer winds at 5 mph.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for North Franklin County & Grant County Through Saturday Night
Strong westerly winds Saturday will bring the potential for
localized blowing dust. Visibility could be reduced near
one mile in spots along across the Lower Columbia Basin.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
* WHAT...Snow expected for Western Kittitas County mainly along the Cascade crest and mostly impacting the Snoqualmie Pass area. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades mainly along the Cascade crest north of Stampede Pass. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very little snowfall will occur beyond the crest region of the Cascades.