Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin very windy tonight with patchy blowing dust and winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts 30-35 mph and overnight lows in the upper 30’s in Yakima and mid 40’s in Tri-Cities. Tomorrow will be significantly cooler with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 60’s more gusty winds through the region gusts 20 to 30 mph and patchy blowing dust in the Columbia Basin. Sunny and breezy Saturday temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s and breezy winds 10-15 mph. Fire danger remains high due to extremely dry conditions and gusty winds. Please be fire wise! 

Tags