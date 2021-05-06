Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin very windy tonight with patchy blowing dust and winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts 30-35 mph and overnight lows in the upper 30’s in Yakima and mid 40’s in Tri-Cities. Tomorrow will be significantly cooler with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 60’s more gusty winds through the region gusts 20 to 30 mph and patchy blowing dust in the Columbia Basin. Sunny and breezy Saturday temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s and breezy winds 10-15 mph. Fire danger remains high due to extremely dry conditions and gusty winds. Please be fire wise!
Winds are Here Through Saturday and Cooler Temperatures On The Way
- Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
Weather Alert
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&
Currently in Kennewick
75°F
Blowing Dust
85°F / 55°F
8 PM
71°F
9 PM
65°F
10 PM
61°F
11 PM
59°F
12 AM
57°F
