Winds decrease this evening giving way to a calm forecast for the next few days. Cloudy tonight for both Tri-Cities & Yakima with low’s in the upper 20’s. Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the 40’s. Fog and freezing fog develops in the Columbia Basin Thursday night into Friday morning then mostly sunny for both Yakima & Tri-Cities high temps in the 40’s. Very slight chance of evening showers on Friday night.
THE WALLOWA AVALANCHE CENTER IN LA GRANDE HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING.
* TIMING...IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST TODAY UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY.
* AFFECTED AREA...THIS WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE BLUE MOUNTAINS.
* AVALANCHE DANGER...VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST. NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY AND HUMAN-TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE VERY LIKELY.
* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS, VALLEY FLOORS, OR FLAT TERRAIN.