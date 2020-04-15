What a windy Wednesday! Good news, winds will decrease overnight as those temperatures drop down into the upper 30s.
Sunshine returns Thursday as a ridge of high pressure slowly moves in onshore. Temperatures tomorrow similar to what we saw today just slightly cooler in the upper 60s with the lows in the 20s and 30s.
Looking at the second half of the week we will see warmer and calmer conditions. Temperatures return to the mid-upper 70s by Friday. Heading into the weekend, another chance of showers in the mountains. The rest of us staying nice and dry with highs in the 70s.