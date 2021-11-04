Cloudy skies and gusty winds tonight low temperatures in the mid 30’s to low 40’s. Winds will decrease after midnight. Tomorrow we have a slight chance of rain in the morning breezy to gusty winds in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Chance of showers and breezy winds will be the weather pattern through the weekend and even a slight chance of rain/mix in Yakima Sunday Morning! Snow will be hitting the mountain passes (Snoqualmie & White) this weekend dropping 3,400 feet and could see up to 5 inches of accumulation through Monday. Check the pass report before travel also pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT Until 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.