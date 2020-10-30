Winds will decrease overnight and cool temps tonight in the 30's.High pressure returns Saturday with sunshine, light winds and cooler temperatures for Halloween. Speaking of Halloween, something kind of cool and pretty rare will happen in the night sky tomorrow... Halloween Blue Moon!
Here are some fun facts (according to the Farmer's Almanac)!
Halloween Blue Moon
- The last time a Halloween Blue Moon was visible in all U.S. time zones - 1944
- Next time - 2039
- What is a blue moon? 2nd full moon in the same month (this October: 1st and 31)
- No, it won't be blue!
- Why is it called "blue"...? Basically, an astronomer in 1946 misinterpreted a term from an early 1900s article and "Blue Moon" was born.
- Moon Rise Halloween - 6:07 PM
High pressure returns this weekend and by next Monday we could be looking at some patchy fog. A progressive pattern develops next Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and breezy/gusty winds at times through Friday. Highs in the 50s-60s.