Happy 2020!
A ridge of high pressure continues to keep the region dry as we start the new year. The big weather story today are the winds! A tight pressure gradient, strong winds aloft and good low level mixing will result in gusty winds across the region. Winds will decrease after midnight.
We are continuing to see showers on the west coast and snow showers in the mountains.
Snow levels in the mountains started around 6,000 ft this morning and will fall to 3,000 ft this evening and with strong upslope showers we will likely see accumulating snow in the Cascades and Blues.
Winter Weather Advisory – Cascades… Today 1 PM-4AM Thursday
- Snoqualmie Pass: 2-6”
- White/Stevens Pass: 6-14”
Blues – Snow this afternoon-Thursday morning
- Above 4,000 ft: 3-6”
For tomorrow, increasing clouds yet weak ridging should provide us with mainly dry conditions and lighter winds Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s.
Late Friday night into Saturday morning another storm system will move in off the coast. This will bring increasing chances for valley rain and mountain snow as we head into the weekend. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times, especially Saturday and next Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50s and lows in the 30s.