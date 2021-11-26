Mostly cloudy tonight and winds decreasing overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Weekend looks to be mostly dry however a few stray showers are possible for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys. The warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the 60’s by Sunday. The atmospheric river will continue to dump rain on Western Washington with flood watches and warnings through Sunday. Expect heavy showers on Snoqualmie Pass through Sunday changing to rain/mix Tuesday.
Winds Decreasing Tonight...Temperatures In The 60's Sunday
