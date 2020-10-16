Tri-Cities tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest winds 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunny Saturday morning becoming cloudy by the afternoon high near 66 and overnight lows around 44. 20% chance of rain Sunday morning highs near 63 lows near 43. Similar story for Yakima this weekend. Wind advisory in effect until tonight at 9 pm for the foothills of the Blue Mountains strong winds gusting up to 50 mph and blowing dust possible for North Franklin County along highway 395. Be Safe.
