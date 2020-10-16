Tri-Cities tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest winds 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunny Saturday morning becoming cloudy by the afternoon high near 66 and overnight lows around 44. 20% chance of rain Sunday morning highs near 63 lows near 43. Similar story for Yakima this weekend. Wind advisory in effect until tonight at 9 pm for the foothills of the Blue Mountains strong winds gusting up to 50 mph and blowing dust possible for North Franklin County along highway 395. Be Safe.

Tags

Recommended for you