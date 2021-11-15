Mostly cloudy and breezy this morning with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s-near 60, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 60s.
We currently have high pressure located to our southeast and a strong cold front pushing onto the Olympic Peninsula. This will result in a tightening of the pressure gradient later this afternoon through tonight, producing very gusty winds across the region.
Wind Advisory... 1 to 10 PM
- Wind: SW 25-35 mph
- Gusts: 45-55 mph
- Secure Loose Objects
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
The strong southerly flow ahead of the approaching cold front will send temperatures today 10-15 degrees above our average daytime highs. As the cold front moves across the area, we could see a few stray showers this afternoon/evening. The best chance will be along the east slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Winds will begin to decrease overnight, but will remain quite breezy (25-30mph) as cooler air races in behind the front. Ridging will provide us with sunshine, dry weather and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-near 30.
First snowflakes of the year....? Increasing clouds and chilly Thursday as another front pushes onshore. Moisture from this system will begin to spill over the Cascades Thursday night-Friday morning. During this time the snow levels will drop to 500 ft for most areas. Will it snow... It looks like the snow levels could drop briefly to the surface with cold air being trapped in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. For now, will mention a little rain/snow mix for the Basin and adjacent valleys and maybe a little light accumulation above 500 ft. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.
Cool and mainly dry over the weekend with just a slight chance for a few stray showers on Sunday.