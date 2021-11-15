Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&