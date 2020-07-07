Mostly sunny and cooler with a few afternoon clouds today. Increasing winds by early this afternoon with westerly gusts 25-35 mph and stronger gusts in the Kittitas Valley. Morning temperatures in the 60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.
Wind Advisory... Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge - 1 to 11 PM
- W 25-35 Gusts 50 mph
- Increase Fire Danger
- Down Limbs and Spotty Power Outages
Winds decrease overnight as the pressure gradient weakens, lows in the 40s-50s. Quiet weather on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 80s. A dry front will produce a few mountain showers and breezy winds on Thursday. Ridging and a warming trend Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.
Another front pushes into the region Sunday with gusty winds and a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs cool into the low-mid 80. Mostly sunny and nice next Monday with highs in the 80s.