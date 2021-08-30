Mostly sunny with areas of smoke and unhealthy air quality in Yakima county. Wind will become breezy to gusty this afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until Noon Today
A dry cold front is currently pushing through Vancouver Island this morning and will swing through the two-state region later this afternoon. This will tighten our pressure gradient, resulting in breezy winds developing by late morning and gusty conditions this afternoon-evening. Expect gusts between 25-40 mph with the strongest winds in the Kittitas Valley. The combination of the gusty winds and extremely dry conditions will increase our fire danger later today.
- Moderate to Unhealthy
- May need to extend AQ Alert
Red Flag Warning... Noon to 9 PM
- W 15-25 Gusts 30-40
- Critical Fire Danger
- Rapid Fire Spread
Cooler air arrives behind the front with highs dropping into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure and a warming trend Thursday-Saturday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s. Air quality and smoke will likely continue to be an issue for Yakima county during this period. An approaching front afternoon will produce showers in the Cascades and breezy winds for our area. Dry weather and low-mid 80s will persist through next week.