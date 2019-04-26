Happy Friday!
Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny and windy today. Gusts between 25-35 mph may result in local blowing dust this afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s-nea4 70 by noon and afternoon highs in low-mid 70s.
A front moving through the region this morning may produce a stray sprinkle or two. The best chance for any rain will be later this morning in the Blues. The main impact from this front will be breezy to windy conditions developing late this morning and continuing through early tonight. Most areas will see gusts 25-35 mph, but expect stronger winds (gusts 40 mph) in the Kittitas Valley. Local blowing dust will be possible in the Columbia Basin and along the I-90 corridor.
Another front arrives with stronger winds and cooler air Saturday. Moisture will be limited with this system so that means the gusty winds will likely kick up blowing dust again and reducing visibility. Expect gusts tomorrow 30-40 mph for most areas and possible as strong as 50 mph in the Kittittas Valley. Winds this strong could bring down tree limbs and small trees, resulting in spotty power outages. Wind advisories, watches or warnings will likely be needed for Saturday. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Winds decrease overnight and become light by Sunday morning.
Patchy frost is possible for some early Sunday morning. A cool and dry northwesterly flow will provide us with partly to mostly sunny skies through the middle of next with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid-upper 30s.
Monty