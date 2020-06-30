Hold on tight, it's going to be a windy day across the region. Winds will increase by midday with westerly gusts 30-40 mph. Stronger winds are possible in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Winds should begin to decrease a bit overnight, but will remain breezy through tomorrow. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Wind Advisory - Kittitas Valley, Columbia Gorge, Northern Morrow and Umatilla Co.
- Noon to 10 PM
- Winds: W 25-35 mph
- Gusts: 40-50 mph
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
An upper level low over western MT brought heavy rain to the Blues in northeast OR. More than 2" falling in Wallowa county which has prompted a Flood Advisory to be issued until 4:15 PM. Minor flooding is possible along rivers, creeks and streams.
Surface low and attending cold front developing in southern British Columbia will swing through the region tomorrow. This will produce cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a few stray showers. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunshine returns and warmer temperatures return Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s and near 90 by Friday.
The warming trend continues for your 4th of July Weekend with highs climbing into the upper 80s-mid 90s. The southerly flow this weekend could lead to a few stray mountain showers or thunderstorms.