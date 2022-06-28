Mostly sunny, windy and cooler today with gusts 30-40 mph. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 70s-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
An upper-level low is currently crossing Vancouver Island and moving northeast into British Columbia while dragging a cool front through the region. This is creating a tight pressure gradient across eastern WA/OR resulting in gusty winds today and tonight. Fire danger will increase slightly as the available fuel (vegetation) begins to dry out. Breezy winds continue tomorrow and temperatures will be several degrees cooler as some modified marine air spills over the Cascades.
High pressure builds Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and lots of sunshine. Temperatures flirt with 100 again on Saturday. Another front arrives Saturday night-Sunday with gusty winds, scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms. Highs cool into the mid-upper 80s. Right now the 4th of July looks nice with highs in the 80s.
