Partly sunny and windy today with gusts 25-35 mph. This could produce some local blowing dust around the Columbia Basin and reduce visibility at times. There is also a slight chance for a stray shower mainly in the foothills and mountains. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
Winds decrease overnight and sunshine returns Thursday as high pressure builds onshore. Slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Warmer Friday with highs climbing into the low-mid 70s. Models are showing another weather system this weekend with a chance for mountain showers, but everyone else should stay dry with highs in the 70s.
Dry weather should continue through early next week with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
