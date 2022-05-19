Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm from the Tri-Cities into the Blues. Winds will remain breezy to windy today with gusts 25-30 mph and locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley where a Wind Advisory remains in effect with gusts 45 mph. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
Wind Advisory - Kittitas Valley... 10 AM - 10 PM
- Wind: NW 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 45 MPH
- Local Blowing Dust Reducing Visibility
- Be Careful Driving
- Down Tree Limbs and Spotty Power Outages
A strong westerly flow has developed behind yesterday's cold front and this will keep upslope rain/snow showers continuing this morning in the mountains with the higher Cascade passes receiving 1-3" of additional snow. An upper-level disturbance will swing through the region this afternoon giving us a slight chance for a few stray showers or a thunderstorm in southeast WA and northeast OR from noon - 5 PM.
Ridging will build off the west coast Friday through the weekend resulting in a northwest flow across the Pacific Northwest. Several weak disturbances will "hitch" a ride in this flow and give us a slight chance of showers each day. Temperatures will slowly warm each day. Highs Friday near 70, Saturday in the upper 60s-low 70s and Sunday we should be in the mid 70s.
High moves inland early next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with lows in the 40s-50s.
