Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm from the Tri-Cities into the Blues.  Winds will remain breezy to windy today with gusts 25-30 mph and locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley where a Wind Advisory remains in effect with gusts 45 mph.  Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
Wind Advisory - Kittitas Valley... 10 AM - 10 PM
  • Wind: NW 25-35 MPH
  • Gusts: 45 MPH
  • Local Blowing Dust Reducing Visibility 
  • Be Careful Driving
  • Down Tree Limbs and Spotty Power Outages
A strong westerly flow has developed behind yesterday's cold front and this will keep upslope rain/snow showers continuing this morning in the mountains with the higher Cascade passes receiving 1-3" of additional snow.  An upper-level disturbance will swing through the region this afternoon giving us a slight chance for a few stray showers or a thunderstorm in southeast WA and northeast OR from noon - 5 PM.
 
Ridging will build off the west coast Friday through the weekend resulting in a northwest flow across the Pacific Northwest.  Several weak disturbances will "hitch" a ride in this flow and give us a slight chance of showers each day.  Temperatures will slowly warm each day.  Highs Friday near 70, Saturday in the upper 60s-low 70s and Sunday we should be in the mid 70s.
 
High moves inland early next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with lows in the 40s-50s.  
 