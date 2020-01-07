Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers mainly to the north and east of the Tri-Cities, including the foothills (sorry Walla Walla). Breezy/windy (gusts 25-30 mph) and mild today with a few showers developing late this evening and spreading west to east overnight. Morning temperatures in the mid 40s-low 50s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A cold front will move across the Pacific Northwest this afternoon and tonight. Snow levels start off above 4,000 ft. this morning and fall below 3,000 ft. tonight. That means another round of mountain snow that will likely impact travelers with delay.
Winter Storm Warning – Southern WA & Northern OR Cascades… Until 4 AM
- White Pass: 1-2 ft.
- Carry Chains
- Expect Delays
Winter Weather Advisory – Central & Northern WA Cascades… 4 PM Today-4AM Wednesday
- Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass: 6-12”
- Carry Chains
- Expect Delays
Blues (WA/OR)… Tonight-Wednesday
- 2 to 5”
- Drive Carefully
- Carry Chains
The cold front will likely bring scattered rain showers tonight-Wednesday morning across the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys. While, light snow is possible for areas along and north of I-90, as well as the Palouse region. Increasing winds tomorrow with gusts 30-40 mph and cooler with highs near 50. Brief ridging should provide us with quiet weather and some sunshine Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A stronger front arrives Friday with another round of heavy mountain snow, and gusty rain showers for the viewing area. We could see a little rain/snow mix Friday night in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, but no accumulation. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s. Heads up if you’re traveling… This system will likely produce accumulating snow in north central WA into the Inland Northwest (Spokane).
Breezy and a few stray rain showers and mountain snow are possible Saturday as another front pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This system will likely open the door to some colder Canadian air. The question is how Cold!?! Models differ on the strength of the cold air, but both are cold enough for snow Sunday night-Monday as a front moves into the area with some decent moisture. It's a little early to accurately forecast snow amounts, however, I am leaning towards snow on the ground by Monday morning. Highs Sunday in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Colder Monday with highs in the low-mid 30s and lows in the low 20s