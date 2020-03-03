 
Hold on tight...  Winds will be howling throughout the day with most areas seeing gusts 30-40 mph and a little lighter in the Yakima Valley with gusts 25-30 mph.  The gusty winds will likely produce local blowing dust and we'll need to secure any loose outdoor items.  Partly sunny and warm today with morning temperatures in the upper 30s-near 50, near 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
Gusty winds will through Wednesday evening then decrease by Thursday morning with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.  A cold front will bring us scattered showers and breezy winds Friday afternoon/evening with a few leftover showers early Saturday morning.  Cooler with highs dropping into the mid-upper 50s on Friday and low-mid 50s this weekend.  
 
Ridging looks to return by Monday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.

