Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer today with a slight chance for a few stray showers this afternoon in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Morning temperatures in the mid 40s-mid 50s, upper 50s-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
A warm front is lifting north of I-90 this morning with most of the precipitation north of the viewing area. Winds will be increasing as the cold front pushes inland today with gusts 20-30 mph midday through this evening. The cold front moves over the Cascades tonight giving us a chance for a few light rain showers Friday. Showers should end in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by 9 am, noon in the Tri-Cities and pushing east of the foothills by 3 pm. Upslope winds will keep showers going through the evening in the mountains.
High pressure will provide us with lots of sunshine for your Halloween weekend. Cooler with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Trick or Treat temperatures Sunday evening will only be in the 40s. Make sure the kids are wearing some warmer clothes under their costumes. The dry weather and cooler temperatures should continue through early next week. Models are hinting that a weak disturbance could produce a stray shower Tuesday morning. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the low-mid 30s. The next rainmaker looks to arrive by Wednesday, highs near 50.