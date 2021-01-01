HAPPY NEW YEAR! A few early morning sprinkles or flurries throughout the viewing area with patchy fog mainly in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered showers developing after 5 pm. Morning temperatures in the 30s, upper 30s-40 by noon and afternoon highs low 40s.
Our active weather pattern continues Friday evening/night with another round of mountain snow and lower elevation rain. A strong zonal (westerly) flow will send weather systems into the Pacific Northwest every 24-36 hours with varying chances of rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will be climbing to 5,000 ft this weekend and that could result in some rising water levels for creeks, rivers and streams flowing out of the mountains. The next system arrives Saturday with scattered showers and gusty winds (30-35 mph). Warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. A few lingering showers Early Sunday morning then becoming partly sunny with decreasing afternoon winds. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows near 40.
A strong front arrives Monday with a good chance for rain and breezy weather, Highs in the mid 40s-near 50. Unsettle and mild through the middle of next week with a chance for showers every other day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s.