Hold on tight.... A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 am-9pm with gusts 50 mph. Warmer today - Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 40s by noon and highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Surface low and cold front will be pushing across the region today resulting in gusty winds, a few stray rain showers and more snow showers in the Cascades.
Winter Storm Warning... Cascades until 4 PM
- Up to a foot of new snow
- Avalanche Warning
- Gusts 35-45 mph
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Passes Closed until further notice
Strong ridging builds into the Pacific Northwest this weekend and into next week with dry weather and colder temperatures. This time of year, a strong ridge generally means areas of fog and low clouds. Highs near 40 on Saturday and falling into the 30s Sunday through next week.