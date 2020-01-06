Scattered showers this morning mainly east of Hwy 395 and breezy/windy all day with local gusts 30-40 mph from the Columbia Basin into the foothills. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, upper 40s-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 50s.
A warm front lifting north this morning is bring gusty winds and a few showers this morning in the lowlands and moderate/heavy snow in the mountains. The snow will change over to rain later this afternoon as the snow levels climb behind the warm front. Until then, remember to check the pass reports because traveling in the mountains could be slow and dangerous.
Winter Storm Warning – Cascades… Until 4 PM
- Passes: 6 to 24”
- Expect Delays
- Carry Chains
- Check Pass Reports
Winter Weather Advisory – East Slopes… Until 1 PM
- 3 to 8”
- I-90, Hwy 12 and Hwy 2
- Difficult driving conditions at times
Winter Weather Advisory – Blues … Until 7 PM
- 4 to 10”
- I-84, Hwy 204
- Difficult driving conditions at times
Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend with weather systems every 24-36 hours. Highs in the low-mid 50s through Wednesday with stray showers, breezy/windy conditions and mountain snow. Thursday looks to be quiet with mainly dry conditions and lighter winds. Another system arrives Friday with scattered showers, possible mixed with a little snow overnight and early morning, but no accumulation. Highs cool to the 40s and low in the low-mid 30s.
Windy weather and scattered showers return Saturday with our next system, highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s-near 30. Models are starting to hint at some much colder air arriving on Sunday with a chance for snow or rain/snow mix. For now, I’ll cool us into the upper 30s and continue to watch the pattern.