Gusty winds and blowing dust continue tonight. Winds will calm slightly overnight and temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low to upper 40’s overnight. Tomorrow will be breezy and mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s and winds 10-15 mph and gusts near 20 mph. Winds will finally calm Friday night with low temps in the mid 40’s. The Memorial Day weekend forecast is looking really good dry and sunny and warming up each day and temperatures climbing into the 90’s by Monday. Saturday Daytime temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Sunday temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s by Monday.
Windy & Blowing Dust Tonight, But The Weekend Is Looking Fabulous
