Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain tonight. Breezy to gusty winds 20-30 mph and gusts 35+ mph and overnight lows in the low to upper 40’s. Wednesday a little break between systems partly cloudy and once again breezy to gusty winds 10-20 mph and gusts 30+ mph, daytime highs in the 50’s and 60’s. A slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning strong breezy to gusty winds and low temps in the 40’s and 50’s. A chance of scattered showers through Friday, and we dry up on Saturday and Sunday. No rain for the Trick-or-Treaters Sunday night however bundle up your ghouls and goblins as it will be chilly Sunday night. Mountain snow levels are at 3,500-4,000 ft.
Windy Cloudy Tonight And More Unsettled Weather Ahead
