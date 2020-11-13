Happy Friday the 13th! A strong weather system is creating a busy weather day across the Pacific Northwest. Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds for everyone and rain at times this morning. Morning temperatures 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and cooling into the upper 40s-low 50s by late afternoon. Let's break things down...
Winter Storm Warnings and Watches - Cascades and Blues... Until 4 AM Saturday - ADDITIONAL SNOW
- Heaviest Above 3,000 ft.
- Snoqualmie Pass: 10-18"
- White Pass: 12-24"
- Blues: 3-18" (heaviest... Tollgate and Ski Bluewood)
- East Slopes: 3-10"
- Gusts - 40 mph (Blowing Snow)
- Mountain Travel - Difficult to Impossible at times
- Expect Pass Closures
- Other Possible Snow... Kittitas Valley: 1" or less
Wind Advisory... 1 PM Today - 4 AM Saturday
- Gusts 40-50 mph
- Possible down limbs, and spotty power outages
- Blowing dust depending on rainfall
- Driving high profile vehicles difficult
- Secure Loose Items
Decreasing wind Saturday morning, but get ready for more of mountain snow and lowland rain by late afternoon/evening with another fast-moving weather system. Sunday looks dry and breezy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s-40s. Our active weather continues next week with a series of systems pushing through the Pacific Northwest about every 24hours resulting in varying chances of rain and breezy winds. highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 30s-40s.