Partly cloudy, stray light shower, and windy today with gusts 25-35 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60s-near 70 and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.An upper level and surface front is currently pushing into the coast of WA/OR today. This has sent a little moisture over the Cascades this morning and we could see a few stray raindrops as it moves across the region. As this system moves inland today and tomorrow, we will see an increase in mountain showers and stray t-storms. The East Slopes and Foothills will also see a slightly better chance (30-40%) for scattered showers. While the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin will remain mainly dry with only a 10-20% chance for a shower. Highs in the low-mid 70s.
Sunny and warmer Wednesday as a brief ridge of high pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Another weather system arrives Thursday through early Friday morning with breezy/gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a chance for showers. Highs cool into the low 70s. Clearing skies Friday afternoon as the system pushes east, highs near 70.
Models are showing strong ridging building into the region Memorial Weekend. This would lead to a big warming trend with temperatures climbing to near 80 on Saturday and upper 80s-90 on Sunday. We could easily be in the low-mid 90s on Memorial Day.