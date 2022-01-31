Mostly to partly sunny today with gusty morning winds 25-35 mph and even stronger in the Foothills with gusts 45-50 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
A strong westerly flow has developed behind a cold front this morning. This has resulted in upslope conditions in the mountains producing more snow through tonight and gusty winds in the lower elevations.
Winter Weather Advisory... Mountains
- Cascades until 4 PM: 3-10" of Additional Snow
- Blues until 10 PM: 5-10" of Additional Snow
Wind Advisory... Foothills - Until 1 PM
- Wind: SW 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 40-50 MPH
- Down Small Tree Branches
- Spotty Power Outages
An upper-level disturbance will move across the region Tuesday-Tuesday night with another round of snow in the Cascades and Blues. Lower elevations will remain dry with highs in the low-mid 40s. High pressure returns Wednesday-Friday with dry weather and cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the upper teens-mid 20s. Patchy fog could be possible by Friday morning, but at this time it does not appear to be widespread.
Another cold front will push into the Pacific Northwest Friday night-Saturday morning with the Cascades catching most of the moisture. However, models are suggesting a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix by early Saturday morning with little to no accumulation. Clearing skies by Saturday afternoon as high pressure quickly moves into the region. Highs in the 40s and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Patchy low clouds and fog Sunday then becoming more widespread early next week with a strengthening inversion overhead.