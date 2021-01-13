Hold on tight! Gusty winds 40-60 mph until early this afternoon. Winds will begin to decrease late morning and become light this evening-tonight. Temperatures dropping this morning as cooler air races in behind the cold front and then rebounds slightly this afternoon with some sunshine. Morning temps in the 40s, 40s-near 50 by noon and low 50s this afternoon.
Wind Advisory Until 1 PM
- Columbia Basin/Foothills: SW 25-35 Gust 40-55 mph
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: SW 15-25 Gusts 30-45 mph
- NE WA/ID: SW 25-35 Gusts 50-65 mph
- Strongest Winds early this morning
- Down Trees, Powerlines, Branches
- Spotty Power Outages
- Secure Loose Outdoor Items
- Dangerous Crosswinds for High Profile Vehicles
High pressure will provide with quite weather and patchy morning fog through Friday morning with highs in the 40s and low in the upper 20s. A weak disturbance will move over the ridge Friday evening with a very slight chance for a stray shower. Patchy morning fog again on Saturday and cooler with highs near 40. Another disturbance could give us a few stray showers early Sunday morning, otherwise it will be mainly dry and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s-near 50.
A stronger inversion will likely develop under a building ridge early next week with areas of late night/morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.