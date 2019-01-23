Good Morning,
Partly cloudy and windy today with gusts between 20-35 mph. Winds will decrease by this evening and become light and variable tonight. Morning temperatures in the 30s-near 50, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
Drier and calmer weather heading our way tomorrow as high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. This ridge will be hanging around through the weekend and into early next week. Expect late night/early morning low clouds and fog each day. But, we should see afternoon sun do to the higher sun angle this time of year. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Monty