Get ready for a windy evening and mostly clear skies as today’s cloud cover moves out. Winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Very windy through the Kittitas Valley & Columbia River Gorge 15-25 mph and gusts 30+ mph. Winds will begin to calm after midnight. An upper-level high-pressure ridge moves in tomorrow which will bring us warmer temperatures through the weekend. Soak up those 80-degree temperatures this weekend as we will see cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday with daytime highs only reaching the upper ‘60s and low ‘70s... yes Fall is here.
Windy Night and Warmer Temperatures On Tap For The Weekend
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.