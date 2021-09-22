Get ready for a windy evening and mostly clear skies as today’s cloud cover moves out. Winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Very windy through the Kittitas Valley & Columbia River Gorge 15-25 mph and gusts 30+ mph. Winds will begin to calm after midnight.  An upper-level high-pressure ridge moves in tomorrow which will bring us warmer temperatures through the weekend. Soak up those 80-degree temperatures this weekend as we will see cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday with daytime highs only reaching the upper ‘60s and low ‘70s... yes Fall is here. 

