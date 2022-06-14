Mostly clear tonight perfect for viewing the “Super Strawberry Full Moon”. It’s been a windy day winds will continue to be strong and begin to subside overnight with lows in the 40s.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
The bigger story tonight is Flooding... there is a flood warning in place this evening for the Walla Walla River near Touchet where minor flooding is forecasted. Flooding will occur in low-lying lands as the river crested earlier today at 13.8 feet flood stage is 13 feet. The last time this stretch of river was this high was 1965. If you encounter flooded roads remember to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’!
Wednesday & Thursday & Friday morning look to be pretty quiet a slight warming trend with mostly sunny skies and much calmer winds and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Friday night a slight chance of rain 20-30% and that slight chance of rain continues into the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.