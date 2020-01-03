Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a big temperature spread – Upper 20-low 30s in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and upper 40s-low 50s Tri-Cities into the foothills. A little breezy today with increasing wind late this evening/night and a slight chance for a stray shower. Noon temperatures in the upper 40s-mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
An approaching front will increase our winds tonight through tomorrow afternoon with gusts between 30-40 mph... Watch out for tumbleweeds! The front will also bring snow to the mountains and a slight chance for a few stray shower in the lowlands. A little break in between systems tomorrow afternoon then another front arrives Saturday night with more mountain snow and a chance of rain showers elsewhere. There is a slight chance we could see a little rain/snow mix Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but no accumulation in the lowlands. Weekend highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s.
Let’s talk about mountain snow this weekend… You’ll want to check the pass reports if you’re heading into the Cascades or Blues. But, it’s good news for the ski resorts!
Cascades Passes… Tonight-Sunday Night
- Friday Night-Saturday: 4-12”
- Sunday: 6-12”
Blues… Tonight-Sunday
- Friday Night-Saturday: 1-3”
- Sunday: 5-9”
The active weather pattern continues through the middle of next week with varying chances of rain in the lowlands and mountain snow. Winds will be breezy at times with highs in the mid 40s-near 50s and lows in the 30s.