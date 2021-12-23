Mostly cloudy and windy today with gusts 20-30 mph. There is also a slight chance for a few scattered showers today and maybe a couple of wet snowflakes too. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are out the Cascades and Blues today-tomorrow. These will be extended as snow is expected to fall through Monday
Mountain Snowfall... Today-Monday
- Cascades: 1-3+ ft.
- Blues: 10-24"
- Expect delays while traveling into the Mountains.
Get ready for Arctic air to come crashing into the region starting Sunday with highs falling into the 30s and lows into the teens. It gets COLDER early next week with highs in the teen and 20s and lows in the single digits to low teens. We could even see late night and early morning Wind Chills -5 to -15!!!! BRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!! If that wasn't enough the models are now showing some available moisture with that cold air Sunday night through Monday. This could give us 1-3" in most places and maybe more in the foothills.