Increasing clouds this morning with showers developing this afternoon-evening. Winds will become gusty (30-40 mph) through early tonight. Morning temperatures in the 60s, upper 70s-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 80s-near 90.
A strong cold front will move through the region today producing showers across the region.... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 2-5 PM; Tri-Cities: 4-7 PM; Foothills: 6-9 PM. Decreasing clouds and winds overnight as the front moves into Idaho and western Montana. Quiet weather and sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.
Breezy winds Saturday ahead of our next front that arrive late Saturday evening/night. I'm not expecting any rain with this system except for some mountain showers. High pressure and sunshine Sunday-early next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s.