Tonight, gusty winds develop through the region 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Widespread haze will move into the Columbia Basin late tonight into Friday which could impact local air quality. Overnight lows in the low 60’s For Yakima & Tri-Cities. Tomorrow a little cooler with breezy to gusty winds throughout the day/night 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph and temperatures warming to the low to mid 90’s in Tri-Cities and upper 80’s in Yakima. A Red Flag warning is in place through Thursday night and may be extended through Friday due to the winds and low humidity. FIRE DANGER HIGH
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
* AFFECTED AREA... Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Eastern
Washington Southern Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Columbia River Gorge
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could
allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires.