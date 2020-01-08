WEDNESDAY…….. JANUARY 8, 2010
A slight chance for few stray morning showers, mainly in the foothills and snow showers in the mountains. Otherwise windy and mild today with gusts 25-40 mph. Winds should begin to decrease after 6 pm. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 40s, mid 40-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
A weather system off the Oregon coast is heading south into northern CA today. It’s main impact will be gusty winds across the region today. A little break tomorrow with lighter winds, a little sun and cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30s.
A strong frontal system arrives Friday-Saturday morning with heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, accumulating snow from Ellensburg into Pullman and north, mainly rain showers for most of the in the mountains and rain showers for most of the viewing area. Let’s try to break down this complicated forecast…
Snow begins to fall in the Cascades early Friday morning ahead of the warm front and we might see enough moisture spill over the Cascades for snow in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys. There is even a slight chance for a little mid morning mix in the Columbia Basin and foothills. Any mix precipitation will change to rain showers, except in the Kittitas Valley, by midday with the best chance for rain showers during the afternoon. Lingering showers will change to a rain/snow mix overnight through Saturday morning with little to no accumulation. Also, look for the snow to start in the Blues by late Friday morning. Something else to note - The snow levels Friday will likely be down to around 1,000 ft. so that means Rattlesnake Ridge, Horse Heaven Hills and higher ridge tops will see accumulating snow. Highs Friday in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the 30s. (See below map for accumulations.)
Breezy southerly winds Saturday after should help us warm into the mid 40s with a few lingering showers. The next system arrives Sunday afternoon/evening with rain changing to snow overnight through tomorrow morning. Much colder air arrives Monday, but the models continue to struggle with how much Arctic air they want to push into the Pacific Northwest. For now, I’m dropping the highs into the low 30s and lows in the teens to near 20 for Monday. Another disturbance Monday night-Tuesday could bring us more light snow. Even colder on Tuesday with highs near 20 and lows in the teens and single digits! Hello WINTER!!!!