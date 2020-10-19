Happy Monday! A bit of a cooler start this morning but temperatures warm to the upper 60s to low 70s today. A few mountain showers are expected in the Cascades and Blues today.
But the BIG talker- the winds. Winds will make a comeback this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect between 3-9 p.m. in Kittitas Valley where they could see gusts could reach up to 40 mph.
Northwest flow remains over the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday. A cold front will push in Wednesday cooling down our daytime highs through the rest of the week.
The front is limited in moisture, but snow levels will drop from 5,000-7,000 feet Tuesday to 3,500-4,500 feet Wednesday.
Temperatures take a nose dive Thursday- Sunday as that front passes. Expect highs in the mid-low 50s Thursday before dropping to the mid-low 40s through the weekend. Lows in the 20s-30s. Make sure to have your jackets handy! Brr!