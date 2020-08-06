Partly sunny with gusty winds, stray showers and cooler temperatures. Winds today will increase with gusts 30-35 mph with stronger gusts 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. These gusty winds will increase our Fire Danger across the region and may produce patchy blowing dust in the Columbia Basin. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-upper 80s.
Wind Advisory until 11 PM
- W 25-35 Gusts 40-50 mph
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
Red Flag Warning until 11 PM
- Columbia River Gorge into NE Oregon
- Critical Fire Danger
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Decreasing winds over night as the front pushes to our east and the pressure gradient relaxes. High pressure returns Friday with highs through the weekend in the mid 80s-near 90. Sunny and warm early next week, highs in the low-mid 90s and overnight lows in the 50s-60s. A dry front will cool us down a bit on Wednesday with highs falling into the mid 80s-near 90.