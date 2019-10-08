Partly cloudy and windy today with gusts between 25-40 mph. Slight chance for some light morning showers in the foothills and then a chance for stray showers this afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures in the low 50s-near 60, upper 50s-low 60s by noon and afternoon/evening temperatures fall into the low-mid 50s.
A strong cold front is currently sitting along the WA/OR border this morning producing scattered showers in the foothills and into the Blues. Our highs for the day (mid-upper 60s) occurred between midnight and 1 AM. Temperatures will slowly fall early this morning before rebounding a bit by mid-day. Cold air advection will increase late afternoon and evening with temperatures dropping into the low-mid 50s. Winds will remain gusty today with pockets of blowing dusts in the Columbia Basin. An upper level disturbance will give us a slight chance for a few stray showers late afternoon-evening and snow in the mountains with snow levels dropping to near 1,000 ft. The Cascades could see 4-10" of snow and accumulations for the Blues around 2-4".
High pressure returns Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 50s. Clear skies Wednesday night will allow temperatures to drop to near record lows (upper teens-low 20s) by early Thursday morning. Sunny and cool days will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the 20s.
A weak system will bring us some clouds and mountain showers Saturday, highs mid 50s-low 60s and lows mid 30s. Dry Sunday and Monday with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s.