Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&