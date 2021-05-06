Partly sunny and very warm today with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Early morning temperatures in the 50s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A surface cold front is currently moving onshore as the ridge shifts east. This will create a tight pressure gradient this afternoon through tonight producing gusts 25-35 mph. These gusty southerly winds will heighten our fire danger and likely produce local blowing dust. Moisture with this front is limited, so the best chance for showers will be in the mountains and there could be enough instability for a stray t-storm in the Blues. Rain chances remain low for lower elevations with only a 10-20 % chance for a stray shower tonight as the cold front passes overhead.
Temperatures drop 15-20 degrees on Friday behind the cold front with highs only in the mid 60s (about 10 degrees below average). Winds will remain gusty Friday as the cooler air races through the Columbia River Gorge and spills over the Cascades. The upper-level low/trough will be overhead tomorrow afternoon with a few scattered mountain showers. Rain chances are lower, only a 10-20%, in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys.
Mother's Day weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the mid 60s and breezy on Saturday. Sunday looks a little warmer with highs near 70. Models are still in the air about a weak upper-level disturbance Sunday night-early Monday morning. That system could give us a slight chance for a stray shower mainly east of hwy 395. Another warming trend arrives early next week with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s