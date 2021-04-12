Mostly sunny and a little warmer today with increasing winds this afternoon (N 10-20 mph). Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
An approaching upper level low and weak surface front will tighten the pressure gradient across the Pacific Northwest resulting in a strong northeasterly wind developing tonight and tomorrow. Gusts tonight between 25-35 mph and up to 40 mph at times Tuesday. With freshly plowed fields blowing dust could be an issue tomorrow in the Columbia Basin. Moisture will be limited with this system and only the mountains will see a very slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 60s.
High pressure, quiet weather and a warming trend starts by midweek with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. The sunshine and above average temperatures will take us into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.