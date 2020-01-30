Good evening and happy Thursday!
Mostly cloudy skies tonight, that persistent fog continues to stick around into Friday morning. Winds are expected to develop tonight as the next system approaches, which might erode the fog into tomorrow.
A warm front moves in Friday with just a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows mid 40s. Along with the warm front breezy winds are expected with strong gusts both Friday and Saturday. Make sure items outside that are loose are secured.
A cold front will produce gusty winds and a chance for showers across the region Saturday with falling temperatures by late afternoon/evening. A few lingering showers overnight and early Sunday morning with the best chance being in the Blues and Cascades.
Snow levels drop to around 1,500-2,000 ft. by Sunday morning, but significant mountain snow is not expected.