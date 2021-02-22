Today off to a windy start! A Wind Advisory has been issued for today through Tuesday AM. We could see wind gusts up to 40 MPH throughout the Columbia Basin. These gusty winds could cause down tree limbs and spotty power outages.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Cascades and the Blues where more rounds of rain and snow are expected. Snow levels are near 5,000 feet. 2-3 inches of rain has fallen at the passes in the past 24 hours. This has led to high to extreme avalanche danger. Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Passes are all closed due the Avalanche Danger.
Snow levels will drop quickly behind the cold front passing this evening with rain turning to snow in the WA Cascades before midnight tonight, while the Blues and eastern mountains will see any rain showers turn to snow after midnight.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today for everyone else. A few scattered showers are possible later this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s today.
The rest of the week stays fairly mild. More rounds of mountain snow are expected for the mountains.
For everyone else- highs this week will stay in the upper 40s and 50s. With our next chance of rain arriving Thursday-Friday.