Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy today with gusts 20-35 mph. Chance for afternoon showers in the mountains and east slopes. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
An upper level disturbance currently moving over the region is responsible for our clouds and increasing winds. We will likely see gusts between 20-35 mph through Friday. The gusty winds and dry vegetation will combine to increase our fire danger throught the end of the work week. Highs cool to near 80 by Friday.
High pressure and a warming trend arrives Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Hot weather returns Sunday with highs in the low-mid 90s and near 100 early next week.