- Gusts 40-50 mph - Ellensburg to Pullman and north
- Gusts 30-45 mph Yakima - Tri-Cities - Foothills and South
- Local Blowing Dust (this afternoon)
- Difficult Driving (2 hand the steering wheel)
- Secure Loose Outdoor Items
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
Gusty and wet this morning with showers ending after 7 AM and becoming mostly sunny by noon. Cooler today... Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Wind Advisory until 8 pm
High pressure returns Thursday with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 70s. A warming trend starts Friday as a thermal trough builds north from California. Highs Friday near 80, mid 80s for Saturday and mid 80s-near 90 Sunday (Warmest temperatures so far this year!). The pressure gradient begins to tighten again Sunday with breezy winds developing.
A couple of weak fronts will move through the region early next week with a chance for a stray shower and cooler temperatures. Mid 70s-near 80 Monday and low-mid 70s by Tuesday.