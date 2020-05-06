Gusty and wet this morning with showers ending after 7 AM and becoming mostly sunny by noon.  Cooler today... Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Wind
Wind Advisory until 8 pm 
  • Gusts 40-50 mph - Ellensburg to Pullman and north
  • Gusts 30-45 mph Yakima - Tri-Cities - Foothills and South
  • Local Blowing Dust (this afternoon)
  • Difficult Driving (2 hand the steering wheel)
  • Secure Loose Outdoor Items
  • Down Tree Limbs
  • Spotty Power Outages
High pressure returns Thursday with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 70s.  A warming trend starts Friday as a thermal trough builds north from California.  Highs Friday near 80, mid 80s for Saturday and mid 80s-near 90 Sunday (Warmest temperatures so far this year!).  The pressure gradient begins to tighten again Sunday with breezy winds developing.
 
A couple of weak fronts will move through the region early next week with a chance for a stray shower and cooler temperatures.  Mid 70s-near 80 Monday and low-mid 70s by Tuesday.

